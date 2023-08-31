OXFORD – He is one of the top running backs, not only in the SEC.

But in the country.

Saturday, Quinshon Judkins starts to answer the question… what will he do for an encore?

Last year, Judkins rewrote the Rebel record books, running for almost 16-hundred yards and an SEC leading 16 touchdowns. Good enough to be named a Freshman All-American.

This season, Judkins has already been named an preseason All-American and first-team, All-SEC and word of warning to anyone on the Rebels schedule this season.

Judkins considers himself the best back in the country and is ready to prove it.

“What separates me is just my overall game. My speed, my change of direction, how I can be used everywhere on the field. Not only run around you, but also run through you as well. So it’s just being able to do everything at my position,” Judkins said. “If you just go back and look at my freshman film and compare it to what I’ve done so far this year, this past fall camp, I think I’ve just gotten tremendously better overall. Just improve and everything and the typical mistakes you make coming into college, you know, just getting better.”

Judkins and the Rebels host Mercer on Saturday.