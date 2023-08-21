OXFORD – It is hard to argue that the Rebels’ Quinshon Judkins is not the top running back in the SEC, maybe in the entire country.

Seems the voters sure think so.

On Monday, Judkins was tabbed as an A.P. Preseason, first team All-American after the sophomore put together one of the best freshman seasons in SEC history last year. Judkins running for 1,567 yards, second only to the great Herschel Walker, while scoring an SEC leading 16 touchdowns.

Both were tops in school history.

Arkansas’ Rocket Sanders was also named second team Preseason A.P. All-American.