Judge rules in Arlington’s favor, Lady Tigers will compete in state tournament

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — Chancellor JoeDae L. Jenkins ruled in favor of the Arlington girls basketball team, clearing the way for the Lady Tigers to continue to compete for a state championship.

Jenkins stated the TSSAA failed to act in good faith for the students-athletes, as they were denied a speedy hearing after receiving postseason bans. He went on to say the TSSAA didn’t abide by their own handbook.

The Arlington Lady Tigers are scheduled to take on Blackman Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Div. I-AAA state quarterfinals.

Full breakdown from the hearing below:

The hearing for the Arlington girls basketball team is underway. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/nHXkaS1DFU — Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) March 9, 2021

The Arlington girls basketball team was removed from the TSSAA state tournament after an altercation between the head coach at Dyer County and an Arlington fan after their game on March 2.

Chancellor Jenkins gave the team an injunction to continue to play until the hearing. In that time, the Lady Tigers defeated Collierville on March 5.