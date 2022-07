LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WREG) — Former Tiger Josh Minott put on a show Friday night at Las Vegas Summer League.

Minott, who was drafted 45th overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves, put up a game-high 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists in his Summer League debut.

The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 85-78.

Minott was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team after averaging 6.6 points on 52.2% shooting with 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game for the Tigers.