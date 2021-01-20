Jordan Nesbitt is a ‘maybe’ to play this year for the Tigers

MEMPHIS — For those of you wondering if we might see newcomer and four-star recruit Jordan Nesbitt suit up for the Tigers this year, the answer is…maybe.

It just won’t be Thursday night when the Tigers take on Wichita State as the talented 6’6″ guard is in quarantine.

No issues. Just part of the university’s covid protocols with hopes that Nesbitt will be able to join his new Tiger teammates, for practice, sometime next week.

As we told you on Tuesday, Nesbitt arrived in Memphis early, enrolled in classes Tuesday for the spring semester, making him eligible to play…this year without losing a year of eligibility. The NCAA granted a free year of eligibility due to coronavirus.

Penny Hardaway said on Wednesday that they have no plans to play Nesbitt this year but that could change at any time.

Right now, it’s all about making the transition and learning the ‘Hardaway Way’ with the Tigers.

“He’s here now. It’s gonna be good for him to get around the campus, to get this half of the year in. To see what it’s like,” Hardaway said. “The style, the energy, our game plans. Hear the verbage and the language. Get to know the teammates. If that comes to a point to where he’s gonna feel comfortable enough and say, I wanna play. If we say we need you. We see you’re looking good. You caught on to everything, then maybe we get to that point then.”