Jordan Nesbitt enrolls early, eligible for Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With University of Memphis spring semester classes beginning Tuesday, freshman Jordan Nesbitt, a 6-foot-6 guard from St. Louis, Mo., has enrolled in school and is eligible for the Memphis Tigers, head coach Penny Hardaway announced.

Nesbitt signed a National Letter of Intent with the Tigers in the fall, and he is beginning his college education a semester early after prepping at St. Louis Christian Academy. He is ranked as the No. 48 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports.com.

“It’s great to have Jordan on campus early,” Hardaway said. “He’ll be able to get to know his teammates, start learning the plays and get acclimated to campus. He’s a tough, athletic, physical guard, and he plays with high energy and the right mindset.”

Nesbitt averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds per game as a junior for St. Louis Christian Academy in 2019-20. He was named a Sports Illustrated All-America candidate heading into what would have been his senior season at SLCA in 2020-21.

“I’ve been watching Penny since I was growing up,” Nesbitt said. “I’m a big guard so, his game is going to take me to the next level. The way he played, he’s going to teach me things I need to learn and stuff like that. I can’t wait to get down there with him.”

A four-star recruit according to 247Sports, Nesbitt chose Memphis over Illinois and Saint Louis, among others.

The Tigers return to the FedExForum court Thursday night against Wichita State. Tip-off is at 6 p.m., and the game can be seen on ESPN2.