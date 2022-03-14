MEMPHIS – As the Tigers get set to open spring football practice on Sunday, Ryan Silverfield is losing the longest tenured member of his coaching staff.

Running backs coach Anthony Jones is leaving to take the same job at TCU.

Jones spent four years at the U of M, helping send five of his players to the NFL including Super Bowl champion Darrell Henderson.

Jones is also the Tigers’ recruiting coordinator…or was.

Before taking the job at the U of M, Jones was head coach at Cordova for five seasons.