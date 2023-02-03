MEMPHIS – The more things change, the more things stay the same.

That’s the message from Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones Friday on the first day that tickets went on sale for the new and reimagined Classic that will pit Tennessee State and Arkansas- Pine Bluff this September.

Jones is ready for new memorabilia to don his walls with the Lions replacing JSU in this year’s game, marking the first time a team other than Jackson State has played TSU in the classic since 1993.

Jones just wants everyone to know that everything you’ve come to expect from the SHC is still here, just with a new team in town.

“The classic would be the same. It’s just a different team. I think that’s what we’ve been trying to convey to everybody. That it’s classic as usual,” Jones said. “I’m just excited, the fact that we can continue playing this event and people participating and that’s what we’ve heard so much of today. Glad it’s here. Let’s get ready and we’ll do the things that we’ve always done, participating in a Southern Heritage Classic.”

Kickoff for this year’s new look Southern Heritage Classic is set for September 9th.