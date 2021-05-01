Jonathan Marshall Drafted by the New York Jets

Former Arkansas defensive lineman, Jonathan Marshall, has been selected by the New York Jets with the 207th pick in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Marshall started all 10 games last season for the Razorbacks and made 35 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss which ranked second-most on the team. He also led the Razorbacks with four quarterback hurries and registered a team high 29 quarterback pressures.

The 6’3″, 310 pound lineman also had a solid Pro Day. Marshall completed 36 reps on the bench press, touched 32 in the vertical jump and 9’6″ in the broad jump. His 40-time was clocked at 4.77 seconds.