MEMPHIS, Tenn. – 2023 has become a big year for Memphis baseball.

Tuesday night, former Memphis Tiger and Bartlett star Jonathan Bowlan got the call he’s been waiting his whole life for.

After almost five years in the minors, Bowlan is heading to the big leagues. He got the call to join the Royals.

Bowlan was a second round pick of Kansas City back in 2018, taken 58th overall to become the second highest draft pick in school history.

Bowlan now joins Hunter Goodman as former Tigers to get called up to the majors this year.

“It’s been an awesome month for the Memphis baseball program with not one, but two MLB call ups. We’re very proud and happy for Jonathan and his family,” Memphis Baseball head coach Matt Riser said in a statement. “Another local product stayed home to represent his city and then went on to make the big leagues. This is the exact model we want… We want the best local talent to stay home, be a Tiger and move on to their childhood dream of being a big leaguer. Jonathan is a great role model for our players and kids in the city of Memphis. We wish him all the best in his debut.”

Throw in Sam Moll and the U of M has three players in the Majors right now.