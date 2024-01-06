KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jonas Aidoo scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 90-64 victory over No. 22 Mississippi on Saturday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Zakai Zeigler contributed 17 points and 10 assists for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi added 11 points and Jahmai Mashack scored 10 as Tennessee won for the seventh straight time. Aidoo was limited to a season-low 11 minutes of action Tuesday against Norfolk State while he nursed a strained calf. Jaemyn Brakefield scored 22 points as Mississippi had its season-long winning streak snapped. Jaylen Murray added 11 points for the Rebels.

