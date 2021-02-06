Johnson, Springer rally No. 11 Tennessee past Kentucky 82-71

Tennessee’s Jaden Springer, left, passes the ball away from Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin (0) and Dontaie Allen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keon Johnson scored 17 of his career-high 27 points after halftime, Jaden Springer added a career-high 23 points and No. 11 Tennessee rallied past Kentucky 82-71.

Trailing 58-48 with 12 minutes remaining, the Volunteers scored 12 straight points for the lead thanks to the freshmen. The lead traded hands twice more before Tennessee took control with another 12-0 run for a 74-64 lead and went on to its second consecutive victory at Rupp Arena and sixth in nine games against Kentucky.

Their efforts offset career highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds by Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr.