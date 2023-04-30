MEMPHIS – Unfortunately the nine year streak of a Memphis Tiger hearing their name called during the NFL Draft came to an end Saturday.

But it’s all good, as three Memphis Tigers signed as undrafted rookie free agents following the completion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

First to receive a phone call, was punter Joe Doyle, who is headed to the Houston Texans. Last season, Doyle finished ranked ninth in the NCAA in putting yards. In his 49 punts, he averaged 49.5 yards per punt.

Defensive back Quindell Johnson, is head to Los Angeles Rams. In 2022, Johnson was named First Team All-AAC and started 12 games for the Tigers. H totaled 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four interceptions and four pass breakups on the year.

In one season at linebacker in Memphis, after transfering from Charlotte Tyler Murray totaled 67 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Murray had a season-high 10 tackles and two tackles for loss at East Carolina.