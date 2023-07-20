MEMPHIS – It’s been the biggest storyline of the summer… how Penny Hardaway has totally rebuilt his Tiger roster with only one player back from last year’s 26-win NCAA Tournament team.

Now, we hear from one of those former Tigers, who decided to transfer from the program.

Johnathan Lawson out at the Orange Mound Community center Thursday night, taking part in the Shelby County Pro-Am. Lawson getting some shots up as he gets set to play his first season this year with the Creighton Blue Jays.

The youngest of the Lawson brothers and one of two, along with Chandler, to leave the program this summer, Jonathan says he just needed a change and wanted an opportunity.

He now joins a Creighton team with a number of familiar faces in former Houston High School teammates Mason Miller and Brock Vice.

“Just an opportunity, really. Just to play basketball. NIL, that’s a little in there too. Just go out there and play, different environment. Get away from the city. Been here my whole life and just wanted a different environment. Better chance,” Lawson said. “They like moving the ball and sharing. That’s the way I want to play, up and down. I’d like to shoot a lot of threes.”