Johnathan Lawson says Houston is preparing him for Oregon

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — With Shelby County not playing basketball right now, many top athletes are moving to schools that are.

Like one of the top players in the state, 4-star forward Johnathan Lawson. He left Wooddale where he played under his father Keelon Lawson, and is already making an impact at Houston under Mike Miller.

“He’s a special kid, I love him as a kid I don’t even care about the basketball, he’s a great kid,” Miller said. “He comes to work every day and brings energy every day at practice and really helps us at practice. His game speaks for itself on the court, so just another piece that really adds that versatility to us. He’s been unbelievable defensively, sharing the ball. He’s a great kid and great player.”

He said playing alongside three future Divison I athletes and Miller’s guidance is preparing him for Oregon next season.

The decision to play for Houston was a no brainer.

“I feel like Mike was the best coach to get me prepared, just like my father,” said Lawson. “He was a great coach to get me prepared for college. They have a lot of D1 prospects, I can compete and learn how to play a different role. Because at Wooddale, I was the man. I come over here I have a role because we Mason [Miller], we have TJ, we have Jerrell [Colbert], we got other pieces, so it’s easier to get me prepared for college.”

The Mustangs are scheduled to take on Collierville February 5.