MEMPHIS — And then there were two.

Just two players remain on the Tigers roster from last year after the news Monday that sophomore guard and former East High star Johnathan Lawson has decided to enter the transfer portal.

The 6’6″ Lawson played in 29 games for the Tigers, averaging under four points in less than 16 minutes a game. But Lawson did shoot 41% from three-point range in those limited opportunities.

Lawson becoming the tenth Tiger from last season to leave the program — four via the transfer portal, one to the NBA draft, and five others had played out their eligibility.

One of the two players left on the roster is this team’s other Lawson.

Chandler Lawson is expected back for his fifth season of college basketball and his third at his hometown school. The other returning Tiger — Jayden Hardaway, son of Tigers coach Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway has already added eight new players to the program.

Four from the transfer portal and four from his highly touted 2023 recruiting class, though one of those players, five-star guard Mikey Williams is facing felony gun charges in his hometown of San Diego.