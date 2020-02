FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Isaiah Joe returned from a five-game absence to lead Arkansas in scoring with 21 points and a 78-68 victory over Missouri, snapping a five-game losing streak for the Razorbacks.

Missouri, which outrebounded Arkansas 36-23, was led by Kobe Brown, Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, each scoring in double figures for the Tigers, led by Brown’s 17. The trio shot just 3-for-16 on 3-pointers.