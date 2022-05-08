SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (WREG) — Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant is likely not playing in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Jenkins said the injury to Morant was triggered after his knee was pulled by Warriors guard Jordan Poole as they fought for a loose ball late in the Warriors’ 142-112 victory.

According to Jenkins, Morant is still being evaluated and was not able to practice Sunday with the team.

Taylor Jenkins: "[Ja Morant's] injury was caused by that play."



Jenkins says Ja Morant is doubtful for Game 4 after sustaining a knee injury triggered by the pull on Morant's knee by Jordan Poole. — Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) May 8, 2022

After the game, Poole described the incident as a “basketball play.”

“When we doubled him, I hit the ball, l was going for the ball. Obviously, you don’t want to see anybody get hurt, I’m not even that type of player,” Poole said. “I respect everybody. Obviously hopefully he gets better and we can see him out there next game. ”







SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies sits on the bench and reacts after a team trainer examines his knee during a time out against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies sits on the bench and reacts after a team trainer examines his knee during a time out against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones was asked about the play Sunday during media availability.

“The play was interesting,” Jones said.

Jones went on to say he doesn’t believe Poole was trying to intentionally hurt Morant and that Morant’s spirits were high.

The Grizzlies will face the Warriors again Monday for Game 4 at Chase Center. Tip off is set for 9 p.m. CST.