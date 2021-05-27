Jenkins: Grizzlies still poised and together after game two loss

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WREG) — Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks combined for 70 points last night in game two against the Utah Jazz, but as Morant tweeted after the game it ‘wasn’t enough.’

The Grizzlies fell 141-129, but they’re still poised, even taking on the number one team in the West. This young team is calm with a great sense of togetherness according to head coach Taylor Jenkins.

“Those are huge growth moments,” Jenkins said. “We’ve done it all season long, to see that in these two games is very rewarding and it’s something I’ve been pushing these guys to recognize and understand what we’ve done all season long, how we got to keep raising our levels, especially in these intense and emotional moments, so a lot of great stuff but my biggest take away is these guys love to compete and we can beat this team, we’ve done it and we can compete with them. We’re going to learn and grow and keep giving it our best effort moving forward.”

Luckily moving forward, they’ll be playing inside of FedExForum for games three and four after three Utah Jazz fans have been banned indefinitely after a “verbal altercation” during Wednesday night’s game in Vivint Arena.

The fans were banned for reportedly heckling Morant’s family members in the stands.

as they should . my family should be able cheer for me & my teammates without getting inappropriate shit said to them 💯 https://t.co/CWiJIpkq03 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 28, 2021