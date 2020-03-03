D.J. Jeffries to miss the rest of the season with injury

PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 12: D.J. Jeffries #0 of the Memphis Tigers drives to the basket on Francis Okoro #33 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the game at Moda Center on November 12, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The hits just keep coming for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

In a move that really comes as no surprise, D.J. Jeffries, out since Feb. 1, will now miss the rest of the season in more of a precaution as he continues to rehab a partially torn PCL in his left knee.

The hope was that Jeffries, who’s missed the Tigers’ last nine games, would be able to make it back for the conference tournament next week in Dallas. But now the plan is for the former Olive Branch standout to be fully healthy for the start of next season.

“We’re all about D.J.’s health and him being done for the rest of the season, getting ready for the 2021 season,” head coach Penny Hardaway said Tuesday. “Basically, we’re supporting him 100%.”

Despite missing the past five weeks, Jeffries is still the Tigers’ second-leading scorer at almost 11 points per game.

The U of M hosts Wichita State on Thursday night in its final home game of the season.