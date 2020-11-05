Jeffries named to Julius Irving award Preseason watch list

MEMPHIS — After a freshman season that was cut short due to a knee injury, it seems there are many people, including outside of Memphis, that are expecting big things from former Olive Branch star D.J. Jeffries.

The Tigers’ talented sophomore is one of twenty players named to the preseason watch list for the Julius Irving award which annually goes to the nation’s best small forward.

Last year, the 6’7′ Jeffries played in 19 games for the tigers, averaging eleven points and four rebounds a game before that injury in late January forced Jeffries to miss the final eleven games of the season.

Jeffries is the Tigers top returning scorer this season.

Also making the preseason watch list…Tennessee’s Yves Pons.