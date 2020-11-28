Jeffries’ game-high 17 points weren’t enough to lift Memphis basketball over VCU

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 12: Memphis Tigers forward D.J. Jeffries (0) during the college basketball game between the Memphis Tigers and South Florida Bulls on January 12, 2020 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. scored 15 points, KeShawn Curry added 12, and VCU beat cold-shooting Memphis 70-59 on Friday night to finish third at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Williams, who made just 6 of 30 from 3-point range last season, hit 3 of 5 from behind the arc. He is 6 of 13 from deep this season. Nah’Shon Hyland scored 12 points — all in the second half — for VCU (2-1) and sophomore Hason Ward had nine points, a career-high seven rebounds and two blocks.

Williams sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup and a dunk by Ward in a 10-0 run that gave VCU a 16-point lead with 11 minutes to play. The Tigers responded by scoring 10 of the next 12 points trim their deficit to 55-47 when Boogie Ellis hit a 3 with 8:11 remaining but they got no closer.

D.J. Jeffries led Memphis (1-2) with 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Lester Quinones added 11 points and Ellis scored 10.

The Rams had nine steals and scored 25 points off 19 Memphis turnovers.

The Tigers shot just 35% (20 of 57) from the field and hit just 6 of 23 from 3-point range.

It was the third game in as many days for both teams.