Jeffries decides to play at Mississippi State

PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 12: D.J. Jeffries #0 of the Memphis Tigers drives to the basket on Francis Okoro #33 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the game at Moda Center on November 12, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Former Tiger and Olive Branch standout D.J. Jeffries picking his new school on Monday and to no one’s surprise, Jeffries is heading to Starkville to play for Ben Howland and Mississippi State.

The former four star forward averaged over 10 points and five rebounds in his two seasons with the Tigers and ended his time at Memphis by helping the U of M beat his new school.

Jeffries scored 15 points in the Tigers win over Mississippi State in the NIT Tournament finals.

Jeffries becomes the fourth Tiger transfer to find a new school.

Boogie Ellis is heading to Southern Cal.

Damion Baugh to TCU and Jordan Nesbitt to Saint Louis.