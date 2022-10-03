FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Things are going from bad to worse for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Top ten in the country two weeks ago, now the Hogs have fallen out of the Top 25 and could be without starting quarterback K.J. Jefferson Saturday when Arkansas travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State.

Jefferson sustained a head injury in the fourth quarter of the loss to Alabama.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said his availability for the State game is wait and see.

“He has some mild symptoms. Those are things that our doctors look at. Each kid’s a little bit different of how they how they react,” Pittman said. “We’ve had guys back within three or four days. We’ve had guys out for 27 days.”

When asked if Jefferson was in concussion protocol, Pittman responded “I didn’t say that.”