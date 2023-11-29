OXFORD, Miss. — Kiki Jefferson scored 16 points, Nina Rickards added 15 and No. 22 Louisville held off No. 19 Mississippi 64-58 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Cardinals led 57-52 after Sydney Taylor drained a 3-pointer with six minutes to play but they didn’t hit another field goal. Louisville only made 7-of-10 free throws but the Rebels made just 2 of 6 from the field and 2 of 9 from the foul line. Ole Miss finished the game 13 of 28 from the foul line (46%), 1 of 11 from 3-point range (9%) and shot 43% (22 of 51) overall. Louisville finished 25 of 36 from th

