Jay Bilas: D.J. Jeffries will be breakout player this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Jay Bilas says Memphis forward D.J. Jeffries will be the one to watch this season.

“I think DJ has the chance to be a breakout player this year because he’s going to have more responsibility on his shoulders and he is such a good all-around player,” Bilas said. “And check so many different boxes with what he what he can do.

Bilas spoke to the media this week on the upcoming NBA Draft, but he had a lot of praise for the former Olive Branch standout.

“I think he’s going to have a great year. You know, last year, Memphis was so young and losing Wiseman was a body blow to the program, but they bounced back they played really hard throughout the year. I would have liked to have seen everybody get a chance to finish it off but i think DJ is going to have a really good year this year.”

Jeffries and the Tigers are scheduled to take on St. Mary’s November 25.