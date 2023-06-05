MEMPHIS — NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

First time All-Star.

Playing for Team USA.

Yeah, it’s been a pretty good year for the Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Junior.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson has been invited to and committed to play for Team USA at the upcoming FIBA World Championships this summer in the Philippines. Training camp begins in early August.

Jackson might also see one of his Grizzlies’ teammates in World Cup play with Santi Aldama expected to play for his native Spain.