MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the NBA with 52 blocks in just the month of January 2022.

He’s the first player in franchise history to record 50 plus blocks in a single calendar month. So, why aren’t more people talking about Jackson becoming an NBA All-Star as well?

“At the end of the day, it’s the impact on winning,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “People are going to look at numbers and all that, but when you see the success in this team and the impact that he’s making – he’s done that consistently, night in and night out. He’s doing it on the offensive end, but he’s doing it at an incredible rate on the defensive end. We talk about why Ja (Morant) should be an All-Star. He’s playing at a high level, but he’s impacting winning. Rewarding teams – my biased vote. Hopefully, JJ is getting a lot of consideration.”

Jackson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.