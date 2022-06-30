MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies has announced that forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out for several months following a foot fracture.

According to the Grizzlies, Jackson underwent a successful surgery Wednesday to address a stress fracture in his right foot.

As a result, Jackson is expected to sideline for at least four to six months. He’s likely to miss the start of the upcoming season.

The Grizzlies say Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.

After missing almost a year and a half with an injured knee, Jackson played and started a career high 90 games last year, averaging 16 points and six rebounds.