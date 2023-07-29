MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has had a very busy summer to say the least. From watching the young guys play in NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, to taking trips to Paris for Fashion Week.

Friday, Jackson hosted a kids camp at P7 Sports Complex in Cordova.

But most importantly, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year winner has carved out a lot of time out oh his busy schedule to work on his game ahead of representing Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

” Pretty much everything is dictated around that. I build my schedule through it. After this, I go right back to training,” said Jackson.

With most of his time dedicated to FIBA, he says there’s only one goal in mind before Memphis Grizzlies camp starts.

” Win a gold medal and anything less, we don’t want it. We have practice in like five days, so I’m really just focused on that completely”.

In his training, Jaren has found way to unlock other elements of his game.

” My pace, my motion, my balance, how I catch the ball, where I catch the ball. Just my overall body position and how I use my body,” said Jackson.

Next season, with the addition of Marcus Smart, Memphis will become the first team in NBA history to consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards winners.

When the deal was finally finalized, Jaren couldn’t believe it.

” I texted him immediately, just like this is crazy bro, to have another guy who just won DPOY on our team it doesn’t happen often, or ever. I just know what he did in Boston. I’ve been seeing it before I was even in the NBA”.

And with the addition of Derrick Rose, who returns to the city of Memphis 15 years after he was a Memphis Tiger and playing for a NCAA Championship.

” Everyone know who he is and where his mind is and he can do so much for us, especially early on in the season”.