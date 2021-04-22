Jaren Jackson Jr. debuts but Grizzlies lose to shorthanded Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shakes hands with guard Grayson Allen (3) during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES — Luke Kennard scored a season-high 28 points and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers recovered from an 18-point, first-quarter deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-105.

Marcus Morris added 25 points and Terance Mann had 19 points in helping the Clippers win their third in a row and 10th in 11 games despite being without starters Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Reggie Jackson.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points in his season debut after being out since August because of knee surgery.