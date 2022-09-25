SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WREG) — Sunday was the Golden State Warriors’ Media Day giving us a chance to catch up with James Wiseman.

The former Tiger center was very vulnerable in his media session when asked about his return to the game. Wiseman said he went to therapy during the year and a half he was rehabbing that meniscus injury. The former East star made his return back in July during Vegas Summer League and it’s still hard for him to contain his excitement.

“I’m just blessed to be out there just playing,” said Wiseman. “Like, it’s been such a hard process for me coming into the league. But just me having that resiliency, just keeping my focus I was able to just keep pushing and just keep getting better. And now since I’m here, like, I’m just grateful just to be back on the court again.”

The Warriors open up preseason play hosting the Lakers Oct. 9.