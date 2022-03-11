TAMPA, Fla. — Josiah-Jordan James led five players in double figures with 16 points and ninth-ranked Tennessee pulled away for a 72-59 victory over Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.

The Volunteers won for the 10th time in 11 games to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against No. 5 Kentucky.

Kennedy Chandler had 11 points for Tennessee despite missing time in the first and second half after suffering what appeared to be a right foot or ankle injury. He finished the game, though, making a layup for the final margin of victory.