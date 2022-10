MEMPHIS- Bronny James teamed up with Ashton Hardaway to play in the Mid-South Basketball Classic at Collierville High School.

James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, posted 24 points in the outing for The California Basketball Club. Hardaway, is also son of Memphis Tiger great and current Tigers’ head basketball coach Penny Hardaway, dropped 20 points as their team defeated the Platform Basketball Club 73-50.

Both James and Hardaway are prospects in the 2023 class.