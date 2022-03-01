ATHENS, Ga. — Josiah-Jordan James scored a career-high 23 points and No. 13 Tennessee overcame a slow start to beat struggling Georgia 75-68.

James hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave the Vols the lead early in the second half. Yet another 3 from James capped Tennessee’s 11-0 run for a 54-44 lead.

Tennessee began the day tied with No. 14 Arkansas and No. 7 Kentucky for second place in the Southeastern Conference, one game behind No. 5 Auburn.

Georgia suffered its 10th consecutive loss.

Aaron Cook led Georgia with 17 points and Kario Oquendo had 16.