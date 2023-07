Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren poses during the NBA basketball team’s media day in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LAS VEGAS – Good news for a former Memphis Tiger.

Pistons’ big man and former lottery pick Jalen Duren, the youngest player in the NBA this past season, picked as one of 11 players for the United States Select team.

That is the team that will scrimmage against the U.S. National team next week in Las Vegas ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

That means Duren may find himself going head to head with Grizzlies star forward Jaren Jackson Junior.