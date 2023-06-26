MEMPHIS – Doesn’t it seem that every time a player puts his name in the transfer portal, he gets linked to Penny Hardaway and the Tigers?

Well, it happened again on Sunday and not only would this be a huge get for Hardaway but if you read the tea leaves, it seems Memphis is the team to beat.

The player is Alabama senior point guard Jahvon Quinerly.

After playing his first season at Villanova, Quinerly averaged over 13 points and almost four assists in his first two years in Tuscaloosa. Quinerly would then go on to tear his ACL in March of 2022. That would force the Crimson Tide to play him off the bench for most of last year.

Quinerly saving his best for last. He scored 20-plus three times in his final eight games.

24 against Auburn.

22 to help Alabama beat the Aggies for the SEC Tournament title and then 22 against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament.

A former five star recruit in the Class of 2018, Quinerly, who said his goodbyes to the Tide on social media, will be eligible immediately as a grad transfer and with Chandler Lawson now at Arkansas, Hardaway has two scholarships to work with.