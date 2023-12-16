SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jaemyn Brakefield hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points, Matthew Murrell hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and Mississippi beat California 88-78 in the Hall of Fame Series. The Rebels — at 10-0 under first-year coach Chris Beard, who led Texas Tech to the 2019 National Championship game — are off to their best start since the 2007-08 team won its first 13 games. The Rebels, who never trailed, shot 53% (31 of 59) from the field, made 12 of 21 (57%) from 3-point range and hit 14 of 16 (88%) from the free-throw line. Jaylon Tyson led Cal with 22 points, Fardaws Aimaq had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Keonte Kennedy added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

