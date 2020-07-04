Jackson’s knee is 100% as Grizzlies gear up for Orlando

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) gestures to the crowd after scoring a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — A day after presumptive Rookie of the Year Ja Morant announced he was feeling better than ever, another member of the Grizzlies talented young core also pronounced himself healthy and raring to go.

When the NBA was suspended back in March, Jaren Jackson Junior was relegated to the bench, almost ready to return from a sprained knee.

Fast forward four months and Jackson is good to go. The knee is good which is good news for a Grizzlies team that leaves for Orlando next week.

For a guy who’s averaging seventeen points a game but missed the Grizzlies final nine games before the season was suspended, Jackson can’t wait for the NBA restart.

” Very anxious. I definitely feel better than ever. Coming back 100-percent, 110-percent,” Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “I’ve had a lot of time off. Got my body back to normal, got good rest. Everything’s healed.”

Jackson and the Grizzlies leave for Orlando on July 8th.