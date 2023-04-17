MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After Sunday’s loss to the Lakers, the Grizzlies, like all of us, are really in need of some good news.

We got it moments ago with Jaren Jackson Jr. voted as the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year this season.

Pretty much a no-brainer after Jackson’s three blocked shots per game, led the league. Jackson is the best rim protector in the league for, when healthy, one of the elite defenses in the NBA.

Jackson is the second player in franchise history to win the award. Marc Gasol did it back in 2013.