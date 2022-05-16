MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The season may be over but for Grizzlies’ star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., he still has a chance to win big in the upcoming Western Conference Finals.

For his work off the court.

Jackson has been named one of five finalists for the 2022 Kareem Abdul Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. An annual award that honors the NBA’s most impactful social justice advocate for individuals or groups that have been historically marginalized or systematically disadvantaged.

Jackson is joined by the Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock, Jrue Holiday of the Bucks, Karl Anthony Towns of the T’Wolves, and the Raptors’ Fred Van Vleet as finalists.

The winner receives a $100,000 donation toward his charity.

The four others will get a check for $25,000.