MEMPHIS – New Tigers baseball coach Kerrick Jackson making his first major hire and this one is impressive.

Jackson naming longtime Missouri head coach Tim Jamieson as the U of M’s new pitching coach.

Jamieson spent 22 years at Mizzou, developing a number of the nation’s best pitchers like Cy Young award winner and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.

These two new Tigers, switching roles.

Jackson served as an assistant under Jamieson at Missouri from 2011 to 2015.