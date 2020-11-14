Jackson Hughey’s fight against cancer served as an inspiration for Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — September of 2018 was one of the happiest moments of Jackson Hughey’s life.

The Covington football player was in remission from stage four neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that usually affects infants.

In December of last year, the cancer returned.

“Heartbroken,” said Hughey. “You just got to beat it again you know.”

The cancer caused Jackson to miss his freshman and most of his sophomore seasons. He played a little his junior year and was preparing to suit up with his teammates this fall.

Although he’s unable to play, just being out there with his team as the Chargers honorary captain, brings a joy to his life.

“It’s a blessing because considering what I’m going through it’s a blessing to be able to be out there with them for my senior year. I just — don’t know how to explain it.”

What’s easy to explain is the effect Hughey has had on his family and teammates. They cheered him on as suited up for senior night.

“I really didn’t know how I was going to feel until I got in the game and then it all just kind of hit, the crowd.”

“The first thing they said was you better hit a dance move.”

Hughey’s fight against cancer serves as inspiration to everyone around him, including one of his biggest idols, Memphis QB Brady White.

“He surprised me one day at the hospital and hung out. He probably got there at like 6/7 o’clock and stayed till probably midnight. He always tells me he has my back and he’s praying for me.”

“It’s cool. It’s something I never thought would happen, you know.”

Hughey only has two more chemo treatments left before his doctors say he will beat this cancer for good.

Covington’s season ended Friday night after the Chargers were forced to forfeit their playoff match up against Milan.