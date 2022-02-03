MEMPHIS – “Make sure you hear me loud and clear right now. The Defensive Player of the Year is sitting to the left of me right now.”

And sitting to the left of Ja Morant when he made that statement…Jaren Jackson Junior.

But despite that endorsement from his Grizzlies teammate and All-Star starter, Jackson left on the outside looking in Thursday night as the reserves were named for this month’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The Western Conference coaches selecting big men Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Draymond Green (Warriors) and Karl-Anthony Towns for the February 20th game Jackson averaging almost 17 points a game and leading the NBA in blocked shots for a Grizzlies team with the league’s third best record.

The good news, Green says he won’t be able to play in the game so maybe Jackson will get his spot as an injury replacement.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver makes that selection.