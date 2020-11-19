Jackson and Winslow likely to miss season opener for Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies will be without two potential starters when they tip off the NBA’s new season in just over a month.
Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman says that it is likely that both Justise Winslow and Jaren Jackson Junior will still be sidelined when the season begins.
Winslow, who injured a hip in late July, will make his return first.
Jackson, also injured in Orlando and needed surgery on a torn meniscus, is still a ways off even though his rehab is going well.
“He is ahead of schedule but he is coming off a repair of the meniscus which is a real surgery,” Kleiman said. “We can’t wait to have Jaren back as soon as he’s ready to play but it’s going to be a minute. Of course we’re not going to rush him. As soon as he’s ready, we can’t wait to have him back.”