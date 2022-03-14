MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — What a way to wrap up a memorable senior season for Christian Brothers star Chandler Jackson.

The Florida State signee becoming the first player in CBHS history to be named Mister Basketball.

Jackson winning that award Monday night in Division Two, Class Double A. This after leading the Purple Wave to its first state title since 1987 where Jackson was also named tournament MVP.

Also winning Mister Basketball, Tipton-Rosemark’s Tyler Byrd, the area’s leading scorer at 29 points a game, in Division Two Class A. Byrd edging out FACS’ Daniel Egbuniwe.