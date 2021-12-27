NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tennessee Vols are hoping a win in Thursday’s Music City Bowl will cap off an explosive season — ending this year the right way and providing some momentum heading into next season.

For former Briarcrest Christian standout Jabari Small, the bowl game represents how far he’s come this season. Rushing for 612 yards and 8 TDs all while battling injuries throughout the year.

“It was pretty difficult,” said Small. “Just trying to bite down, just be tough. Honestly, it was just as hard physically as it was mentally. Mentally, it was pretty hard but my teammates, they helped me and my coaches, my parents, my family, they helped me get through so it was fine.”

The sophomore running back said he’s 100 percent.

“I feel as good as, probably, the start of the season,” Small said. “It was just getting rest, just getting in the weight room and running around. I feel very good.”

Small and the Vols take on Purdue in the Transperfect Music City Bowl Thursday at Nissan Stadium. Kick off is set for 2 p.m.