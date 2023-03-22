MEMPHIS — It is official.

Ja Morant will be back in the line-up Wednesday as the Grizzlies take on Houston but for the first time in his NBA career, Morant will come off the bench against the Rockets.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins also says that Morant will be on a minutes restriction as the team eases him back after missing the past nine games.

“Somewhere in the low twenties. We’ll see how the game goes as well. He obviously hasn’t gotten a whole lot of five on five exposure. So we want to be really smart, not just for the first couple of games, but, you know, first week to two,” Jenkins says. “Obviously we don’t have a long runway until the end of the regular season, but we want to be smart with that layoff. That we’re not do anything to jeopardize his health as well.”