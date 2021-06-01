Ja Morant’s family and friends receive courtside seats to Game 5 in wake of vulgar and racist comments by Jazz fans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — As the series between the Grizzlies and Jazz shifts back to Salt Lake City on Wednesday with Memphis facing elimination, family and friends of star guard Ja Morant are being treated to complimentary courtside tickets by Jazz owner Ryan Smith.
Ja’s father, Tee Morant, telling ESPN Monday night that Smith is providing courtside seats, lodging and a car service for Game five after three fans were banned from Vivint Arena for making racial and vulgar comments directed at Morant’s family during Utah’s Game two win.
But Tee Morant also said that Ja’s mom won’t be making the trip. That “her anxiety couldn’t take it”, citing the harassment she endured in Salt Lake City last Wednesday.