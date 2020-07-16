Ja Morant with another memorable media moment in Orlando

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after an assist to center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

ORLANDO — First he told us he wasn’t a silver spoon kind of guy.

More of a ramen noodle dude.

Thursday, another classic quote from Grizzlies star Ja Morant when asked about the snitch line set up by the NBA to turn in rule breakers inside the bubble.

“I don’t do none of that telling,” Ja Morant said. “I don’t know the hotline number. None of that. Guys go about certain stuff the way they want to but me, I see nothing, hear nothing and I ain’t saying nothing.”

In other NBA rookie news, Zion Williamson has left the bubble in Orlando to deal with an urgent family medical matter.

The Pelicans’ star does plan to rejoin his teammates but when he does, Williamson will need to quarantine for anywhere from four to ten days depending on protocols and how long he was outside the bubble.

The Grizzlies take on New Orleans in their third game in Orlando, Monday August third.

The Pelicans trail the Grizz by three and a half games for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.